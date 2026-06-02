Tensions rising between Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior

Uncertainty surrounding the future of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior is intensifying as the World Cup approaches. According to Spanish outlet As, despite the player's contract nearing its end, no progress in negotiations is expected before the tournament in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. Talks to extend the current deal, which runs until 2027, have been stalled since last year's FIFA Club World Cup, reports Goal.com .

The upcoming World Cup will directly impact the player's market value, which could alter the plans of Real Madrid's management. If the 23-year-old forward performs brilliantly for the Brazil national team, his salary demands will increase. Other clubs may try to capitalize on his dwindling contract duration to sign him at a lower price. This situation gives Vinicius Junior leverage in negotiating a new deal with the Madrid club.

Initially, the winger requested a salary of 28 million euros per year, but later lowered his demands, agreeing to match the salary of new arrival Kylian Mbappe (approximately 14 million euros). However, internal club changes and coaching shifts have slowed the process. The player, who felt undervalued during the Xabi Alonso era, calmed down after Alvaro Arbeloa's arrival. Now, the expected appointment of Jose Mourinho as coach adds further uncertainty to the situation.

Club president Florentino Perez, in an interview with TVE, responded cautiously to a question about Vinicius Junior staying: "I don't know. In my opinion, he should stay because he is one of the best in the world." If the forward performs poorly at the World Cup, the club will have the opportunity not to increase his salary. Conversely, if the parties decide to part ways, a poor performance could lower his transfer fee, potentially leaving the club without sufficient funds to sign a suitable replacement.