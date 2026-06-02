Chelsea faces an unexpected blow: Marc Cucurella wants to leave the club

·53·Sport
Chelsea faces an unexpected blow: Marc Cucurella wants to leave the club

Chelsea could face a serious problem in the transfer market. According to recent reports, Marc Cucurella is ready to leave Stamford Bridge. The Spanish national team defender's reputation has grown significantly following his performances for the club and his brilliant display at Euro 2024. This is reported by Goal.com .

Barcelona and Real Madrid are closely monitoring the player's situation. Despite a difficult start to his career in West London, Cucurella has recently become one of the most consistent players in the Chelsea squad. According to The Athletic, the defender is open to a departure this summer.

Barcelona is considering bringing back their La Masia academy graduate. The Catalans see him as a worthy candidate to compete with Alejandro Balde. Real Madrid, meanwhile, is interested in Cucurella's versatility and intensity as an alternative option to strengthen their defensive line.

The player, who faced criticism after his transfer from Brighton, had won over the fans with his hard work. His technical skills and ability on the ball were expected to fit perfectly into the system of new head coach Xabi Alonso.

For now, the Chelsea board considers the defender an important part of the team, but offers from the Spanish giants could completely change the situation.

ChelseaBarcelonaReal MadridMarc CucurellaFootball
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Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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