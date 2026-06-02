Liverpool close to agreement with Andoni Iraola for new manager

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Liverpool close to agreement with Andoni Iraola for new manager

Liverpool are finalizing negotiations with former Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola for the head coach position left vacant after Arne Slot's departure. Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes is leading the process, with the club aiming to make an official announcement before the World Cup begins on June 11. This is reported by Goal.com .

According to The Times, negotiations between the 43-year-old tactician and the club have concluded positively. Iraola, who became a free agent after a successful three-year stint at Bournemouth, is Richard Hughes' personal choice. Hughes believes the Spanish manager's aggressive, high-pressing tactical style perfectly aligns with Liverpool's philosophy.

Although the club leadership considered candidates like Sebastian Hoeness and Pierre Sage, Iraola emerged as the clear favorite. Reports suggest the Basque manager intends to bring his assistant, Tommy Elphick, a lifelong Liverpool fan, with him to Merseyside.

Last season, Iraola led Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish in the Premier League, securing European qualification for the first time in the club's history. His ability to achieve high results despite the sale of key players, including forward Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, caught the attention of several top clubs.

This summer transfer window is expected to be a transitional period for Liverpool. The new manager must not only form a new staff but also find a high-caliber winger to replace the departed Mohamed Salah. The club plans to significantly refresh the squad before the transfer window closes.

LiverpoolAndoni IraolaPremier LeagueTransfersFootball
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