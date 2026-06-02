Steffen Freund: England has better chances than Germany at the 2026 World Cup

Former Tottenham and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Steffen Freund has rated England's chances ahead of the 2026 World Cup. He believes that the 'Three Lions' are currently superior to Germany in terms of squad depth and quality. Freund highlighted England's wide range of selection options as a key advantage. This is reported by Goal.com .

Speaking about the appointment of Thomas Tuchel, the former German player touched on one weakness of the coach. According to Freund, Tuchel's difficulties in building personal relationships with players could harm the team at a crucial moment. He cited the example of Bayern Munich, noting that Vincent Kompany is achieving better results in player communication than Tuchel did.

"England's chances of winning the World Cup are clearly higher than Germany's. In Germany, there are still debates about the squad, while in England, it will be a very difficult task for Tuchel to select 26 players because there are so many options," Freund explained.

He also took a critical look at the current state of the German national team. Despite having talents like Jamal Musiala and Florian Wirtz, he said that Julian Nagelsmann's side might struggle to maintain balance against giants like Brazil or France. In Freund's opinion, team unity will be the most important factor in a long tournament.