Transfer rumors are swirling again around Eldor Shomurodov, the pride of Uzbek football and the greatest goalscorer in the history of our national team. Following the conclusion of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, our skilled striker may be set for a major turning point in his club career.

Having finished the past season in the Turkish Süper Lig as a key offensive force, our 30-year-old forward has caught the attention of wealthy Saudi Arabian clubs. This was reported by the reputable Metaratings publication.

Insiders claim that Shomurodov is prepared to seriously consider a move to a new team if a significantly more attractive and beneficial offer, both financially and sportingly, arrives from Saudi Arabia. Currently, Eldor is fully satisfied with the conditions provided in Turkey, so he would only agree to a deal that offers a substantial improvement.

The striker's demands and the club's plans

According to the latest information, Eldor Shomurodov is demanding a net annual salary of exactly 3 million euros from clubs interested in signing him.

In turn, the management of his current club, Istanbul Başakşehir, is not looking to let the Uzbek forward go easily. The Istanbul side aims to earn at least 8.5 million euros in net profit from this transfer.

A phenomenal season in Turkey and rising market value

It is no coincidence that Eldor has become such a hot commodity in Saudi Arabia. Last season, our compatriot found the back of the net 22 times, becoming the top scorer (king) of the Turkish Süper Lig. His productivity was the main factor in Istanbul Başakşehir finishing in the top five and securing a spot in the UEFA Conference League.

Recall that after nearly five years in the Italian Serie A, Eldor was initially loaned to the Turkish club for 3 million euros. Later, Transfermarkt confirmed that the Turks paid Roma an additional 2.8 million euros to sign the striker permanently, with a contract running until mid-2029. Following this successful run, Eldor's transfer value increased by another 2 million, reaching a total of 7 million euros. reached.

From Mash'al to the peaks of Europe: A historic journey

Eldor Shomurodov's path in professional football began at our own Mash'al and Bunyodkor clubs. In 2017, he moved to the Russian club Rostov, where he rose to stardom under the guidance of renowned expert Valery Karpin.

In the autumn of 2020, Italy's oldest club, Genoa, brought him to Serie A. After scoring 8 goals in his debut season, our forward was signed by the famous capital club, Roma. As part of the Roman squad, Eldor became the first Uzbek footballer to win a European trophy, lifting the title in the historic inaugural season of the UEFA Conference League in 2022. Subsequently, he also played on loan for Serie A sides Spezia and Cagliari.

Legendary record for the national team: Eldor Shomurodov has appeared in 91 official matches for the Uzbekistan national team, scoring 44 goals and remains the absolute record holder in the team's history.

We wish our compatriot great success in the upcoming World Cup and his future career. Stay tuned to Zamin for more transfer updates soon!