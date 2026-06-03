Morgan Rogers Expected to Join Real Madrid or Barcelona

Aston Villa star Morgan Rogers has caught the eye of European giants with his brilliant performances in the English Premier League. As the 23-year-old attacking midfielder's transfer value rises, former footballer Andy Townsend believes he is capable of playing for clubs like Real Madrid or Barcelona. Goal.com reports .

According to Townsend, Rogers could strengthen any team in the world with his physical strength and versatility. "He is a player of a level capable of playing at absolutely any club, including Barcelona and Real Madrid. His potential is very high, and players with such qualities are rare," the expert emphasized.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa has been warned regarding a potential transfer of Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus. Although the Brazilian forward has won the English Premier League five times with Manchester City and Arsenal, his recurring injuries are said to pose a significant risk to Unai Emery's squad.

Morgan Rogers' future could also depend on his involvement in the England national team under Thomas Tuchel. If he can prove himself on the international stage, his value will skyrocket. This is certain to increase interest not only from Spanish giants but also from clubs like PSG.

Arsenal are also currently showing serious interest in Rogers. However, Aston Villa will try to retain their key asset or may only release him for a massive fee. Regarding Gabriel Jesus, the club management will need to seriously consider the risks involved in a £20 million transfer.