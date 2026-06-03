Ruben Dias Decides to Continue Career at Real Madrid

·124·Sport
Ruben Dias Decides to Continue Career at Real Madrid

The transfer market in European football is heating up. The next blockbuster and sensational news is expected to involve giants from England and Spain. Ruben Dias, the skilled centre-back of Manchester City and the Portugal national team, is on the verge of a major career twist this summer transfer window and is close to changing clubs.

According to the latest sensational reports by journalists from the prestigious Spanish publication El Debate , the experienced defender has made a definitive decision to accept an offer from Real Madrid and continue his career at the Santiago Bernabéu.

An old acquaintance of the Royal Club and the transfer fee

Reports that the Royal Club has long been interested in this Portuguese defender and has been monitoring his performances have frequently appeared in the sports press. Now, this interest is on the verge of becoming official.

Currently, 29-year-old Ruben Dias's active employment contract with Manchester City runs until mid-2029 . Authoritative sources in the football world estimate the defender's current market value at €60 million . It is reported that the Madrid side are prepared to part with such a significant sum to strengthen their defence.

Reliable Premier League stats and the good news fans have been waiting for

Ruben Dias remained one of the key pillars of Pep Guardiola's team in the concluded English Premier League season. He featured in a total of 26 matches in the domestic championship, managing to score 2 goals against opponents. Additionally, he picked up 3 yellow cards in fiercely contested battles.

If this transfer is successfully completed, Real Madrid's defensive line will be further strengthened by one of the world's best defenders. This will undoubtedly be a true celebration for Madridistas around the world, including in our country! Follow every step of this blockbuster transfer with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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