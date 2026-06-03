Unexpected and exciting developments continue in world football and the transfer market. Real Madrid have encountered a serious obstacle in their desire to bring former manager, the famous and experienced Portuguese specialist José Mourinho, back to the Santiago Bernabéu. The Royal Club will now have to spend significantly more cash than originally planned to complete this transfer, up to 15 million euros in funds.

This was reported by journalists from The Athletic , considered one of the most reliable sources in the sports world.

Expired clause and missed opportunity

It has emerged that Mourinho, known as 'The Special One', had a very favorable clause in his current employment contract with Portuguese club Benfica. According to it, any top club could have secured the specialist by paying a release clause of around 6 million euros .

However, this special option was valid for only 10 working days after the end of the season and lost its value completely on May 29 of this year. Insiders claim that Real Madrid had fully agreed on all terms regarding future cooperation with José Mourinho himself. However, due to unexpected political processes and internal management issues within the Madrid team, they failed to activate this preferential clause in time.

Presidential elections at Real and a new challenger

The main reason the Madrid giants failed to take advantage of this favorable opportunity was the ongoing presidential race at the club. The fact is that new presidential elections at Real Madrid will take place on June 7 this year.

In this election, which is generating great interest among fans, alongside the current successful president Florentino Pérez, a 37-year-old young and ambitious entrepreneur with big goals, Enrique Riquelme , is also participating. This power struggle and official procedures at the club prevented Mourinho's return to Madrid at a cheaper price.

Nevertheless, for Real Madrid fans, the return of the coach nicknamed 'The Special One' is sure to be a source of great joy and the foundation for new victories. Follow the hottest news regarding the election results and the start of José Mourinho's new era in Madrid on Zamin!