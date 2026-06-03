Thomas Tuchel Should Prefer Gordon Over Rashford for 2026 World Cup

After Marcus Rashford moved to Catalonia on loan from Manchester United, his first steps in Barcelona training began with some amusing moments. Young star Lamine Yamal could not stop laughing after Rashford's failed attempt to speak Spanish. However, another Englishman to join Barcelona, Anthony Gordon, stunned everyone at the press conference with his nearly fluent Spanish. Goal.com reports on this. reports .

Gordon's move from Newcastle to Camp Nou was both an expensive and unexpected transfer. Barcelona, having won the race against Bayern, spent 80 million euros on this deal. This has made the England national team's choice at left winger even more intriguing ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Now Thomas Tuchel will have to choose between Gordon and Rashford for the matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica.

Rashford may appear to be the favorite for now. His game is pleasing to the eye, and he has scored crucial goals for England, including three at the 2022 World Cup. He has proven to be a top-class forward when at his best. However, Gordon could be a much better fit for Tuchel's system. He may not score as many goals as Rashford or be as elegant on the ball, but his work rate and tactical discipline perfectly suit Tuchel's style.

Rashford's career at Manchester United had begun to decline following disagreements with Ruben Amorim. He joined Barcelona, stating he was ready for a new challenge. Under Hansi Flick, he contributed significantly to the team's La Liga title with 14 goals and 11 assists. Nevertheless, in the bid to end England's 60-year trophy drought, Gordon's adaptability to team play is expected to be the decisive factor for Tuchel.