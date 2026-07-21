Woman from Surkhandarya attempted to extort money by intimidating a man

It has been revealed that a woman living in the Surkhandarya region had been intimidating a man from Shahrisabz with various excuses and demanding money from him.

It turns out that the 38-year-old man from Shahrisabz had given a ride to the 34-year-old woman from Surkhandarya as a passenger in his car during a business trip. This is how they became acquainted.

According to investigation details, the woman took advantage of this acquaintance to start extorting money from the man. Initially, using the excuse that she had stayed with him for one day, she took 500,000 soums. Two days later, she threatened to have him held legally accountable and demanded another 3 million soums.

Furthermore, the woman continued to regularly ask the man for money, citing reasons such as needing to get married and undergoing medical examinations. Exhausted by the pressure and threats, the man contacted law enforcement agencies.

During a swift operation, the woman was caught red-handed while receiving the next installment of 1 million soums from the man. Investigative actions are currently underway regarding the incident.