Argentina national team and world football legend Lionel Messi has suffered a painful defeat in the latest World Cup final. For the captain of "La Albiceleste", who lost the decisive match to the Spanish national team, this result became one of the most difficult moments of his career. However, despite the failure on the pitch, the player is receiving endless support from his family and loved ones. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

A single goal scored by Ferran Torres in the final match brought victory to Spain and deprived Argentina, led by Lionel Messi, of the gold medals. According to Goal.com, this defeat could be the 37-year-old forward's last appearance at a World Cup. His wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, was one of the first to comfort the star, who was devastated after the game.

"You will always be the greatest"

Antonela Roccuzzo posted an emotional message dedicated to her husband on her Instagram page. In it, his wife highly praised not only Messi's talent as a footballer but also his human qualities and willpower. "You will always be the greatest, Lionel Messi. This is not only because of your talent, but because you never lost yourself in any situation," writes Antonela.

In her message, Roccuzzo highlighted Messi's ability to fight until the end. According to her, the trait of being able to stand tall again after a defeat and not giving up is the main aspect that distinguishes Messi from other athletes. It is noted that this willpower serves as a great example not only for fans but also for his children.

"Thank you for teaching us every day that true success is built with hard work, dedication, and determination. You are the best role model for our children and a source of inspiration for millions of people," added Antonela Roccuzzo. These words resonated widely on social media and were warmly received by Argentine fans.

Although Lionel Messi has won many trophies throughout his career, finals with the national team have always been dramatic for him. Football fans in Uzbekistan also follow Messi's career with great interest, and every victory or defeat of his is hotly debated in local sports media. It is natural that this defeat will also cause much discussion.

At the end of the message, Antonela expressed that she is proud of her husband and happy to be by his side on life's journey. So far, Lionel Messi has not made an official statement regarding his future with the national team, but experts speculate that this final was his last major tournament on the international stage.