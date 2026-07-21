NVIDIA introduces technology to detect AI-generated videos

·3·Technology
NVIDIA introduces technology to detect AI-generated videos

With the development of AI technologies, distinguishing real videos from fakes (deepfakes) on the internet is becoming increasingly difficult. Leading global tech giant NVIDIA has announced its new Synthetic Video Detector tool to combat this problem. This development allows for the detection of whether videos were created using AI in fractions of a second. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The new tool has become part of the NVIDIA NIM microservices platform. It is primarily designed for large editorial offices, media organizations, and news agencies. Given that information security and the fight against fake news are becoming increasingly relevant in the media space today, such technologies undoubtedly play a crucial role in ensuring content authenticity.

Fast analysis and high accuracy

The Synthetic Video Detector system analyzes video frame-by-frame and calculates the probability of it being a product of generative AI. According to NVIDIA data, processing a Full HD video takes just 22 milliseconds on NVIDIA RTX graphics cards and approximately 30 milliseconds on NVIDIA L40 accelerators. This is an almost instantaneous process.

The effectiveness of the technology varies depending on video quality. According to statistics released by the company, the accuracy rates are as follows:

  • For uncompressed (original) videos — 92 percent;
  • For 15 percent compressed videos — 87 percent;
  • For 50 percent compressed (reduced quality) videos — 82 percent.
It is worth noting that this tool has already managed to take leading positions in independent AI GVD Bench tests. This indicates that it is significantly more reliable than other analogs on the market.

Global availability

NVIDIA has partnered with Wowza to widely distribute this technology. Within this partnership, the detector will be integrated into the video streaming platform. As a result, users in 170 countries around the world will have access to this service.

Although the system operates with high accuracy, NVIDIA experts emphasize that this tool does not completely replace traditional verification methods. The Synthetic Video Detector acts more as an additional layer of protection. It is recommended that materials flagged as suspicious be re-verified by editorial staff or have their publication temporarily suspended.

This step shows that NVIDIA is striving for leadership not only in hardware but also in the field of AI security. In the future, such tools are expected to be implemented in social networks and video hosting sites, which will serve to ensure a flow of reliable information in the digital world.

NVIDIAArtificial IntelligenceTechnologyDeepfakeSecurity
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