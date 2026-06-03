Barcelona Close to Agreement with Al-Hilal for Joao Cancelo Transfer

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Barcelona Close to Agreement with Al-Hilal for Joao Cancelo Transfer

Barcelona have taken a significant step towards completing the transfer of Joao Cancelo. Al-Hilal have decided to lower their financial demands for the Portuguese defender. Following a successful loan spell in Catalonia, the player has made it clear that he has no intention of returning to Saudi Arabia. Goal.com reports .

According to Mundo Deportivo, Al-Hilal previously demanded €15 million for the defender, but this fee is expected to drop following negotiations led by super-agent Jorge Mendes. The 32-year-old defender has become a key player for Barcelona and wishes to continue his career under Hansi Flick.

One of the main reasons for the transfer is the strained relationship between Cancelo and Al-Hilal's management. The player has stated that the club misled him and failed to keep their promises regarding his registration. Furthermore, his relationship with coach Simone Inzaghi has completely broken down, making a return to Riyadh impossible.

Joao Cancelo achieved a historic feat by winning the La Liga title with Barcelona last season. He became the first player to win titles in four of Europe's top five leagues (English Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, and La Liga). Currently, Jorge Mendes is negotiating not only for Cancelo but also for the future of players like Marc Casado and Darwin Nunez.

BarcelonaJoao CanceloAl-HilalTransfersLa Liga
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