The Uzbekistan national team has concluded its training camp in Edmonton and departed for New York to continue the next stage of World Cup preparations. Led by Fabio Cannavaro, our representatives left a warm impression in Canada after the friendly match, not only in sporting terms but also from a human and cultural perspective.

It has been revealed that before leaving the locker room in Edmonton, the Uzbekistan national team players left a special message for the hosts. It expressed gratitude to the Canadian side for their hospitality and wished them luck in the upcoming World Cup.

As seen in the photos, heartfelt words were written in English and Uzbek on a paper depicting a football pitch in the locker room. It featured phrases such as “Thank you for hospitality, Canada!” Additionally, messages in Uzbek reading “Katta rahmat, Kanada!” (Thank you very much, Canada!) and “Jahon chempionatida omad!” (Good luck in the World Cup!) were also left behind.

This may seem like a small gesture, but such details are very important in top-level football. On the pitch, there is competition, struggle, and results. But after the game, respect, gratitude, and sports culture take precedence. The Uzbekistan national team distinguished itself precisely in this regard.

The camp in Edmonton was an important preparatory stage for our national team ahead of the World Cup. The friendly match against Canada was not easy for our representatives, as Uzbekistan lost 0-2. However, the main goal of such games is not just the scoreline, but identifying the team's strengths and weaknesses, adapting to the international pace, and drawing necessary conclusions before the World Cup.

In this sense, the trip to Canada was beneficial for our players both sportingly and experientially. The opponent proved to be a physically strong, fast, and high-intensity team. Fabio Cannavaro also acknowledged after the match that Canadian football has grown significantly in recent years.

Most importantly, during this trip, Uzbek fans in Canada, as well as representatives of Central Asian nations, gave our national team a warm welcome. The support at Edmonton airport, the flags, national costumes, and the joy of children undoubtedly provided special spiritual strength for our team. Coverage by local TV channels like CBC News also demonstrated that Uzbek football is gaining international attention.

The note of gratitude left in the locker room put a beautiful full stop to this trip. This gesture demonstrated that our national team players can show respect and good manners not only on the pitch but also off it.

Respecting the opponent in sport is a sign of great culture. Canada hosted Uzbekistan, the match was organized, fans came to the stadium, and our national team thanked the hosts before leaving and wished them luck in the World Cup. It is a very simple yet pleasant and memorable gesture.

Now the Uzbekistan national team has headed to New York. Ahead lie more training sessions, analysis, and crucial days of World Cup preparation. The lessons learned from the match against Canada, the support from fans in Edmonton, and the gratitude shown to the hosts will all remain a small but meaningful page in the history of our team as it heads towards its first World Cup.

The Uzbekistan national team faces major tests ahead. But such situations show one thing: our national team is learning not only how to play football but also how to conduct itself with dignity on the big stage. This is a very important signal ahead of the World Cup.