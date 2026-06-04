Real Madrid Finalize Denzel Dumfries Transfer: Medical Underway

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Real Madrid Finalize Denzel Dumfries Transfer: Medical Underway

Real Madrid are on the verge of completing the signing of Inter defender Denzel Dumfries. The Madrid side have decided to activate the €20 million release clause in the player's contract. The right-back, currently on international duty with the Netherlands, is undergoing his medical examination today. Goal.com reports .

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have officially informed Inter's management of their intention to pay the release clause. The 30-year-old's suspension for the friendly between the Netherlands and Algeria provided a convenient window for the medical. Legally, the transfer will take effect at the beginning of July once all documentation is finalized.

Madrid's management view strengthening the full-back position as a priority. This decisive move left the Serie A champions with no room for negotiation, as the club is obliged to release the player upon payment of the clause. The official announcement is expected after the presidential elections at the Santiago Bernabéu.

For Denzel Dumfries, this transfer marks the end of a successful five-year spell in Italy. He joined Inter from PSV in 2021 for €14 million. Since then, he has made 207 appearances across all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 28 assists.

Real MadridInterDenzel DumfriesTransferLa Liga
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Nodirbek Razzokov
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