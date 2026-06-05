Lionel Messi and Son Heung-Min Join MLS All-Stars Squad

Lionel Messi has secured a spot in the MLS All-Stars team based on voting results among fans, players, and media representatives. Alongside the Inter Miami forward, LAFC star Son Heung-Min was also included in the starting lineup for the match against the Liga MX All-Stars. Additionally, US national team members Tim Ream and Sebastian Berhalter earned places on the roster. According to Goal.com reports .

After the initial starting eleven was determined, head coach Dean Smith and league commissioner Don Garber will select the remainder of the squad. The MLS All-Stars lineup looks strong as expected: goalkeeper Brian Schwake; defenders Anthony Markanich, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Tim Ream, and Andy Najar; midfielders Sebastian Berhalter, Zavier Gozo, and Hany Mukhtar; forwards Hugo Cuypers, Son Heung-Min, and Lionel Messi.

The symbolic team features six debutants. Among them, young talent Zavier Gozo, who is expected to transfer to Aston Villa, stands out. Additionally, Son Heung-Min, who joined the league last summer, received this recognition for the first time. Markanich, Schwake, Cuypers, and Mbokazi will also participate in the All-Star Game for the first time.

For experienced defender Tim Ream, this is his second call-up, but he last made the MLS All-Stars squad 15 years ago, in 2011, while playing for New York Red Bulls. Now he will take the field representing Charlotte FC.