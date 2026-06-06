New Era at Tottenham: Daniel Levy Sells 25% Stake in Club

Significant changes are underway in the ownership structure of London's Tottenham club. Eight Sports Capital has reached an agreement to acquire a 24.99% stake in Enic, the club's parent company. These shares are being sold by Daniel Levy's family trusts, but this deal does not affect the Lewis family's control over the club. According to Goal.com reports .

According to The Telegraph, Eight Sports Capital Limited signed a contract on Friday to purchase a quarter of Enic Sports and Developments Holdings Limited. This stake is being sold through companies belonging to trusts established for the benefit of Daniel Levy's children. Upon completion of the transaction, Levy's stake in Enic will decrease to 4.89%.

In its statement, Eight Sports Capital expressed readiness to cooperate with Tottenham's shareholders, management, and fans for the club's development and success. However, this announcement came as a surprise to Enic and Tottenham's management. Club representatives stated they were unaware of such a sale conducted by Daniel Levy's family trust.

It is worth noting that this deal does not change Tottenham's management. The Lewis family remains the owner of the controlling stake. The sold minority stake does not grant voting rights on the board of directors or representation on the executive committee. The club's leadership emphasizes its focus on fulfilling promises made to fans at the end of the season.