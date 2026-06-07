Portugal National Team Defeats Chile in Friendly Match

·98·Sport
Portugal National Team Defeats Chile in Friendly Match

As the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaches, top national teams continue to play friendly matches to delight their fans and reach peak physical condition. One such intense and high-stakes friendly took place between European giants Portugal and the fierce South American representatives, Chile.

Hosted on Portuguese soil, this clash was as tense, emotional, and combative as fans expected. In an exciting match, Roberto Martínez's hosts secured a 2-1 victory, once again demonstrating their strength ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Battle of Emotions: Double Dismissal in the First Half

Despite the friendly nature of the match, passions on the pitch flared up. In stoppage time of the first half (45+2'), a heated confrontation and brawl erupted between Portuguese star Rafael Leão and Chile's Iván Román. The referee, seeking to control the situation, showed no mercy and issued direct red cards to both players, sending them off. Consequently, both teams were forced to continue the remainder of the match with ten men.

Goal Timeline and Bruno's Decisive Strike

In the second half, the Portugal national team showcased their class and skill. The sequence of events unfolded as follows:

  • Superb goal from Gonçalo Guedes: In the 58th minute, forward Gonçalo Guedes beat the Chilean goalkeeper to open the scoring.

  • Bruno Fernandes extends the lead: The hosts' relentless attacks paid off in the 75th minute. Team playmaker Bruno Fernandes scored a brilliant goal, making it 2-0.

  • Chile's late push: The Chilean players refused to give up. In the 90+2nd minute of stoppage time, Cepeda reduced the deficit, but this goal could not save the guests from defeat.

Overall Match Details

You can view the final result of this match and changes in the national team squads in detail through the integrated table below:

Match Status and Result

Goals Scored and Minutes

Lineups and Substitutions (Portugal)

Friendly Match



Portugal — Chile


( 2 : 1 )

G. Guedes (58')


B. Fernandes (75')



Cepeda (90+2')

Goalkeeper: Sá (R. Silva, 46).


Defense: Semedo (Dalot, 46), Dias (Araújo, 87), Veiga (Inácio, 46), Cancelo.


Midfield: Costa (R. Neves, 46), B. Silva (Neto, 46), Fernandes.


Attack: Conceição (Félix, 76), Leão (45+2'), Ronaldo (Ronaldo, 46).

Note: Portugal's Rafael Leão was sent off with a red card in the 45+2nd minute, as was Chile's Iván Román at the same time.

Stay with us on Zamin to follow the latest results of national teams preparing for the World Cup, interesting insights ahead of the 2026 World Cup, and hot news about the lives of football stars!

PortugalChileWorld CupRoberto MartínezRafael Leão
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dmitry Kuznetsov to Support Uzbekistan National Team at 2026 FIFA World CupDmitry Kuznetsov to Support Uzbekistan National Team at 2026 FIFA World CupToday, 03:55James Rodriguez Apologizes to Colombian President's DaughterJames Rodriguez Apologizes to Colombian President's DaughterToday, 03:37Andoni Iraola Discusses Key Objectives at LiverpoolAndoni Iraola Discusses Key Objectives at LiverpoolToday, 03:30Rodri Recalls His Days Playing Under GuardiolaRodri Recalls His Days Playing Under GuardiolaToday, 03:23Germany national team defeats USA in friendly matchGermany national team defeats USA in friendly matchToday, 03:16Bernardo Silva Could Continue His Career at Real MadridBernardo Silva Could Continue His Career at Real MadridToday, 03:11
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
European giants show interest in Abdukodir Khusanov
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Why did Harry Kane miss his penalty? "Dirty play" exposed
Portugal National Team Defeats Chile in Friendly Match – Zamin.uz, 07.06.2026