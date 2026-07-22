Barcelona completes the third most expensive transfer in women's football history

·25·Sport
Barcelona completes the third most expensive transfer in women's football history

The Catalan Barcelona club is on the verge of another sensational transfer in the world of women's football. The Spanish giant has reached an agreement for the transfer of Manchester City star and Brazil national team player Kerolin. This deal is expected to be recorded as the third most expensive transfer in the history of women's football. This was reported by Goal.com news source.

Negotiations between the clubs lasted several weeks. After having two initial bids rejected, Barcelonafinally reached an agreement for a release clause of 1.5 million euros (approximately 1.28 million pounds). According to information provided by Victoria Leite, the Brazilian forward will sign a four-year contract in Catalonia this week.

This transfer fee is a massive figure for women's football. Kerolin will rank third on the list of the world's most expensive players, only behind Grace Geyoro, who moved to London City Lionesses, and Felicia Schroder, who recently joined Real Madrid . This means Barcelona has shattered the previous record of £400,000 paid for Keira Walsh in 2022 by several times.

Squad losses and new steps

Barcelona sees this transfer as a necessary measure. The team lost its brightest stars this summer. In particular, two-time Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas headed to London City Lionesses. Additionally, Salma Paralluelo, who scored a brace in the Champions League final, also rejected a new contract and left the club as a free agent.

After such losses, strengthening the attacking line became a priority for the Catalans. Last season, Kerolin showed excellent form for Manchester City , directly contributing to 14 goals and playing a huge role in the team becoming English champions after a 10-year hiatus.

Manchester City did not find it easy to sell the 26-year-old talented player, but a financially beneficial offer and competition within the squad paved the way for this transfer. Currently, City has strong forwards like Khadija Shaw, Vivianne Miedema, and new arrival Beth Mead. Although Kerolin's departure is a big loss for the team, the funds received will create a foundation for new transfers.

Fans of the Catalan club hope that with Kerolin's arrival, the team's attacking potential will increase even further. Together with stars like Ewa Pajor, Kika Nazareth, and the contract-extended Caroline Graham Hansen, the Brazilian player is expected to help Barcelonamaintain its hegemony in Europe.

BarcelonaManchester CityKerolinTransferWomen's Football
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