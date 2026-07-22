Why did the Al-Hilal and Raphinha transfer fail? Secrets of the Summerville deal

Saudi Arabian club Al-Hilal made an unexpected move in the summer transfer window, signing West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville. It has emerged that this transfer, worth approximately 80 million euros, was preceded by complex negotiations with Barcelona and unexpected twists. This is reported by Goal.com reports .

Journalist Mohammed Al-Bukairy, who is close to the Saudi Arabian football world, revealed on his X social media page why Al-Hilal abandoned the transfer of Brazilian star Raphinha and focused their attention on the Dutch player. It turns out the initial plan was to bring the Barcelona forward to Riyadh.

Why did negotiations with Barcelona collapse?

According to Al-Bukairy, the Al-Hilal management officially submitted an 80 million euro offer to Barcelona for Raphinha. Additionally, within the framework of this deal, they requested a discount regarding Joao Cancelo, who was playing on loan at the Catalan club at the time. However, Barcelona president Joan Laporta's unexpectedly increased demands damaged the trust between the parties.

The Catalan leader rejected the 80 million euro offer and demanded that the transfer fee be raised to 100 million euros. Al-Hilal officials assessed this demand as financial "extortion" and concluded that Raphinha's current form did not justify such a large sum. As a result, the Saudi club decided to stop negotiations immediately.

Thus, the decision-makers at Al-Hilal began looking for a suitable alternative in a short time. It was at this moment that the option of 24-year-old Crysencio Summerville, who was showing bright performances for West Ham, appeared. Roma was also fighting hard for the Dutch player, but the Saudis' quick action and financial superiority sealed the deal.

The transfer of Crysencio Summerville is considered important for Al-Hilal not only technically but also strategically. By acquiring a young and promising player, the club management aims to strengthen the team's attacking line for the long term. This transfer once again proved that the prestige of the Saudi Pro League in the global market is growing.

Although Al-Hilal's squad is currently filled with star names, the addition of young creators like Summerville will further increase internal competition. The misunderstanding that arose with Barcelona will go down in history as one of the biggest failed deals in the transfer market.