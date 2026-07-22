In the Russian capital, Moscow, usage metrics for public free Wi-Fi networks have reached record levels. Since the beginning of 2026, users have connected to the city network more than 26 million times, figures that demonstrate the growing digital potential of the urban infrastructure. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the Moscow Department of Information Technologies, more than 12 million GB of data have been transmitted by users during the reporting period. This indicator shows high demand for free internet services not only among local residents but also among tourists. The number of connections increased sharply, especially during the summer holiday season.

Most Popular Areas and Scope of Expansion

The highest activity in using free internet services is observed in the city's historical and cultural centers. Specifically, Okhotny Ryad, Teatralnaya, and Paveletskaya squares, as well as the Kitay-gorod area, are leading in the number of connections. The fact that these places are always crowded and located at the intersection of tourist routes is seen as the main factor.

According to Deputy Head of the Department Dmitry Golovin, the city network is expanding continuously. Today, the total number of access points has reached nearly 30,000. It is worth noting that in 2025 alone, 2,000 new connection points were launched across Moscow.

From a technological perspective, this project is an important part of creating a digital environment in large megacities. At a time when projects to provide public spaces with free Wi-Fi are being implemented in major cities of Uzbekistan, particularly in Tashkent, the Moscow experience is noteworthy in terms of large-scale coverage and stability.

Connection Procedure and Security Measures

To use the system, users must follow a few simple steps. The process of connecting to the Moscow free network is organized as follows:

Select the Moscow_WiFi_Free network on the device;

Pass authorization via the Mos ID portal or SMS;

Confirm internet access.

In accordance with the requirements of Russian legislation, re-registration is required once every three months to ensure user security and identity verification. This measure serves to increase cybersecurity when using public networks.

The city administration plans to continue increasing the number of connection points and further improving data transmission speeds in the future. Such digital conveniences are an integral part of the modern Smart City concept and are aimed at improving the quality of life for the population.