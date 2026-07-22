Direct satellite connectivity launched for 47 smartphone models in China

China has taken another giant step in the world of technology: ordinary smartphone users can now use direct satellite connectivity without any additional equipment. Launched in partnership with the Beijing Emergency Management Bureau and a branch of China Telecom, this system guarantees stable communication even in areas where terrestrial base stations are unavailable. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

This innovation relies on the domestically developed "Tiantong-1" satellite mobile communication system. Its main advantage is that it enables two-way voice calls and SMS in disaster zones, high-mountain areas, and remote villages where 4G or 5G networks do not function. This is crucial for saving lives in emergency situations.

No need to change SIM card

According to ixbt.com, users do not need to purchase a new SIM card or change their phone number to use this service. There is also no need for special satellite phones; it is sufficient if the smartphone itself supports this technology. Currently, 47 models from leading brands such as Huawei , Honor, and Xiaomi are capable of operating on this system within the China Telecom network.

The technology works on a principle similar to Elon Musk's Starlink Mobile project (also known as Direct to Cell). Like the Starlink system, this Chinese solution connects smartphones directly to satellites in orbit. This allows communication via standard mobile protocols without external antennas or additional gadgets.

Pricing and terms of use

To activate the new service, users must subscribe to a relevant tariff plan. Currently, special discounts have been announced to popularize the system. Specifically, the price for a single SMS sent via satellite has been reduced from 5 yuan to 1 yuan until September 30, 2026. This ensures the service is affordable not just for the elite, but for the general public.

The introduction of such technologies could fundamentally change communication quality in the future. Satellite technologies serve as the most effective solution for expanding mobile coverage, especially in mountainous and desert regions. While this service is currently limited to the Chinese domestic market, similar systems are expected to emerge in other regions amid the global technological race.

In conclusion, the direct connection of smartphones to satellites reduces dependence on traditional telecommunications infrastructure. The activity of brands like Huawei and Xiaomi in this direction indicates that satellite connectivity will become a standard feature for all modern devices in the future.