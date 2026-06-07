Preparations for the new season in European football and squad strengthening efforts have already begun. Prominent sports publications in England and Spain are sounding the alarm about the next major deal expected in the transfer market. This time, the center of transfer buzz involves Munich's Bayern club and the skilled winger of the French national team, Michael Olise. The famous British The Telegraph reports that the French star has become one of Real Madrid's primary transfer targets.

The anticipated historic rotation on the coaching bench of the 'Royal Club' is the main factor bringing this transfer to the agenda.

The Mourinho Factor and the New Star of 'The Special One' Project

The experienced and world-renowned specialist Jose Mourinho, expected to take charge of the Madrid giant, has already presented his demands to the club management. The Portuguese coach, known in the football world as 'The Special One', sees the 24-year-old talent as the most important and integral part of his new project in Madrid.

The coach believes Olise's speed and tactical superiority will take the team's attacking line to a completely new level. However, to complete this transfer, the Madrid club will have to part with a record-breaking sum:

Astronomical Transfer Fee: According to the latest analyses by experts from the prestigious Transfermarkt portal, Michael Olise's current market value is set at a staggering 150 million euros .

Long-term Commitment: Munich's Bayern club is also not willing to let go of their star easily. The reason is that the French winger's current contract with the Germans is valid until mid-2029 .

Olise's Incredible Bundesliga Statistics

The French footballer's performance in the completed season clearly proves why he is recognized as one of the world's most valuable talents. You can familiarize yourself with his super results in Germany through the specially integrated table below:

Season Performance Number of Results Player's Level on the Pitch Bundesliga Matches 32 games He was the main driving force of attacks for the Munich team. Goals Scored 15 goals Cutting in from the wing to the center, he accurately targeted opponent goals. Assists 19 assists He became the league leader in creating goal-scoring opportunities for teammates.

Background Analysis: While the possibility of Jose Mourinho taking charge of Real Madrid creates great intrigue in the football world, his demand for Michael Olise's transfer indicates the scale of the 'Royal Club's' plans for the next season. The 24-year-old footballer, who recorded a '15+19' statistic in just one Bundesliga season, is truly the dream of any grand team. Admittedly, the 150 million euro fee and Bayern's contract until 2029 make negotiations very complex, but for Florentino Perez, nothing is impossible in the transfer market. If this deal goes through, a new 'terrifying' squad will definitely take shape in Madrid!

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