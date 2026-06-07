How Did Yamal React to Dembélé Winning the Ballon d'Or?

Lamine Yamal, one of the brightest and most promising young stars in world football and the magical winger for FC Barcelona and the Spain national team, recently shared his memories surrounding the most prestigious individual award in sports in an interview. The talented footballer spoke openly and sincerely for the first time about what was going on inside him during the historic moment when his former teammate, now representing Paris Saint-Germain, Ousmane Dembélé, won the 2025 Ballon d'Or. Although many expected the main prize to go to Yamal, the shining young talent had to settle for second place according to the voting results.

You can explore this historic event, Lamine Yamal's inner feelings, and the friendly relationship between the two stars in detail through the following specially integrated table:

RESULTS OF THE 2025 BALLON D'OR AND THE STARS' REACTIONS

Football Star 2025 Ballon d'Or Status Lamine Yamal's Thoughts on This Result Ousmane Dembélé Winner

(Award Recipient) "I am very happy for Ousmane. Our relationship is excellent, and this was clearly visible at the ceremony in Dubai." Lamine Yamal 2nd Place

(Runner-up) "To be honest, I thought I would win the award myself. However, this event greatly helped my personal growth and maturity."

Yamal emphasized that, being very young at the time, he might not have fully realized the true value and responsibility of this prestigious award.

Great Lessons from Defeat and True Friendship

The bright star of FC Barcelona did not hide that many things in his life and worldview changed for the better after that event, which made him mentally stronger. Most importantly, the competition on the field did not overshadow their human relationship. Lamine Yamal and Ousmane Dembélé still communicate regularly. "He even messaged me a few days ago to ask how I was doing," Yamal added.

Zamin Commentary: Despite his young age, Lamine Yamal's ability to acknowledge his defeat and draw the right conclusions shows that he is not only a talented footballer but also a person of great character. Finishing second behind an experienced star like Dembélé for the globally recognized Ballon d'Or is actually a huge victory for an 18-19-year-old guy. Yamal's humility and high respect for his former teammate are commendable. Undoubtedly, such a correct internal environment and tireless work will eventually lead Lamine Yamal to the Olympic peak, and he will raise this golden ball above his head many more times. We wish the talented guy new victories in the upcoming seasons!

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