Which TV Channels Will Broadcast the Uzbekistan vs Netherlands Match?

Millions of Uzbek football fans have their eyes fixed across the ocean on the green pitches of the USA. The Uzbekistan national team, on the verge of participating in the World Cup for the first time in history, is ready to play its final and most serious friendly match before the tournament. Tonight's clash between the "White Wolves" and the Netherlands, one of Europe's renowned giants, is sparking a true football frenzy in our country. Best of all, fans in Uzbekistan will have the opportunity to watch this historic and exciting encounter live from the comfort of their homes.

You can find all the details regarding the kick-off time, broadcasting channels, and our national team's group opponents in the WC-2026 tournament in the special integrated table below:

BROADCAST TIME AND TV COVERAGE OF UZBEKISTAN VS NETHERLANDS

Kick-off time TV channels broadcasting live Our opponents in WC-2026 (Group K) Tashkent time:

Tonight at 23:45 . "Zor TV" and "Futbol TV" will broadcast the match live. Portugal — A giant led by Cristiano Ronaldo.



Colombia — A fierce representative of South America.



DR Congo — A powerful team from the African continent.

Despite the late hour, the broadcast of this match on local TV channels will undoubtedly keep millions of compatriots glued to their screens.

The biggest test before the World Cup and the prayers of millions

For Fabio Cannavaro's squad, testing their strength against a powerful team like the Netherlands is an invaluable opportunity to toughen up and correct shortcomings before the World Cup matches. After all, our representatives in Group K of the World Cup face formidable opponents like Portugal and Colombia. The intense football and tactical preparation shown by the "White Wolves" on the pitch tonight will serve as a mirror reflecting our potential results in the global championship.

Editorial note: Tonight, all of Uzbekistan stays awake! Although it is a friendly match against the Netherlands, its significance for us is no less than that of official games. The live broadcast on "Zor TV" and "Futbol TV" is a true holiday gift for our fans. We believe that players like Eldor Shomurodov, Abbosbek Fayzullayev, and Abduqodir Husanov will show the world how to play against European stars today. Matches like this will determine the tactics to be used against Ronaldo and Colombia before the World Cup begins. Let's stand united and support the "White Wolves". Good luck, sons of the Motherland!

Stay with Zamin for the hottest reports from our national team's match against the Netherlands, post-match expert analysis, and the most exclusive daily updates from the WC-2026 tournament!