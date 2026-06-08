The worlds of Hollywood and North London collided unexpectedly: "Ted Lasso" star Brett Goldstein is trying to turn Jennifer Lopez into a Tottenham fan. The Emmy Award winner and die-hard "Spurs" supporter shared memories of club legend Harry Kane while working on a new project. Goal.com reports .

While promoting the new Netflix comedy "Office Romance," Goldstein revealed that he is guiding the singer and actress toward the "COYS" (Come On You Spurs) lifestyle. When asked if he succeeded in recruiting his colleague to the Tottenham camp, Goldstein emphasized that she had no other choice. "She has no other option," the actor told talkSPORT.

Former club captain Harry Kane also played a small cameo role in the film. The England striker, who joined Bayern Munich in 2023, left a positive impression on everyone on set. Goldstein praised the striker not only for his skill but also for his human qualities: "Harry Kane is not just a great footballer, but one of the purest-hearted people I have ever met."

Jennifer Lopez herself expressed satisfaction with the footballer's participation in the film. According to her, the scene featuring the all-time top scorer in Tottenham's history had everyone in stitches from the first table read. Despite producers' concerns about how the footballer would handle the comedic role, the final result was a success.