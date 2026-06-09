Uzbekistan Olympic Team Defeats USA

The Uzbekistan Olympic national team demonstrated resilience on the international stage, delivering long-awaited joy and a taste of victory to Uzbek football fans. Our representatives, currently holding a training camp in Slovenia, faced the USA youth national team, considered strong and physically robust, in another serious test. In this intense and uncompromising match hosted at the magnificent green pitch of Športni center Rogaška Slatina in Rogaska Slatina, our compatriots celebrated a small but extremely valuable 1-0 victory over their opponents.

The only goal that decided the fate of this match not only brought victory but also restored psychological dominance for our representatives. This success was vital for our young hopefuls to break out of the vortex of recent failures. Previously, our team had recorded several unpleasant results in friendly matches: notably, a 0-1 loss to a strong Japan side in early June, and defeats against Albania (2-3) and the Russia youth team (1-2) in March.

This magnificent victory over the skilled youth of the USA provided Uzbekistan's young stars with an excellent opportunity to end a long losing streak and restore fan confidence. Most importantly, Ravshan Khaydarov's squad managed to complete the next responsible stage of preparation for upcoming prestigious international tournaments and official competitions with high morale and a positive spirit. This serves as a solid foundation for future great victories.

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