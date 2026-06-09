FIFA Reaches Agreement with Lassana Diarra: Transfer System Could Change

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FIFA Reaches Agreement with Lassana Diarra: Transfer System Could Change

FIFA has reached an official agreement with former France national team, Real Madrid, and Chelsea midfielder Lassana Diarra to end a long-standing legal dispute. The conflict was resolved following a court ruling that could fundamentally alter the global transfer system. According to Goal.com reports .

On Monday, FIFA confirmed that all legal matters with Diarra, who played for clubs such as Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid, have been closed. The case had been in the spotlight after the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled last year that FIFA regulations violated EU law.

Lassana Diarra had demanded €65 million in compensation from FIFA and the Belgian Football Association. In October, the European Court concluded that FIFA's current transfer rules violate labor laws and the right to free movement within the EU.

The dispute began in 2014 when Diarra terminated his four-year contract with Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow after just one year. At the time, FIFA fined the player €10 million for breaching the contract without 'just cause.' This situation hindered the player from finding a new team, as potential clubs feared liability for the fine.

In its statement, FIFA announced that all legal proceedings with Lassana Diarra have been suspended. However, the organization emphasized that this agreement does not constitute an admission of guilt. FIFA sought to close the case quickly to prevent other players from making similar compensation claims.

FIFALassana DiarraReal MadridTransferFootball
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