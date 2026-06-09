Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an 'Alien': Danilo on His Former Teammate

·4·Sport
Cristiano Ronaldo Is Not an 'Alien': Danilo on His Former Teammate

Cristiano Ronaldo is often portrayed as an extraordinary figure who stands out in the sports world due to his passion for perfection. However, his former teammate at Real Madrid and Juventus, Danilo, shared what it was like to share a locker room with the five-time Ballon d'Or winner. According to the Brazilian defender, the Portuguese legend is much more sincere and down-to-earth than he appears to the public. Goal.com reports .

In an interview with The Athletic, Danilo sought to dispel misconceptions about the legendary forward. According to him, the Al-Nassr star is very open-hearted when the cameras are off, despite his achievements and tireless work ethic. 'People think of Cristiano as an alien, but he was just a simple guy who laughed and spent time with his family. Of course, he lives for football in almost everything he does to get better every day,' says Danilo.

At the same time, Danilo acknowledged the professional drive that has kept the veteran forward at a high level for over twenty years. The defender directly observed how Ronaldo's mentality influenced those around him. He noted that although Cristiano was more experienced at the Turin club, he pushed his teammates to give their all in training and matches.

Danilo also noted similarities between experienced coach Carlo Ancelotti and Cristiano Ronaldo. Although both experts have reached the pinnacle of sport several times, they do not succumb to arrogance in their work. 'Ancelotti is like Cristiano. Even though he is one of the most famous people in the football world, he lives like a normal person with us. He is humble, and this is one of the most important qualities of champions. He has won a lot, but continues to work as if he has won nothing,' he added.

Cristiano RonaldoReal MadridJuventusDaniloFootball
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