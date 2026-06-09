What Did Ronald Koeman Say About the Match Against Uzbekistan?

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What Did Ronald Koeman Say About the Match Against Uzbekistan?

The Netherlands national team took to the field in a friendly match against Uzbekistan as part of their World Cup preparations. The "Flying Dutchmen" secured a 2-1 victory in the test match held in New York. However, after the game, Netherlands head coach Ronald Koeman spoke more about the refereeing decisions than the result.

The match was an important preparatory stage for the Netherlands ahead of the World Cup. Although the team won, the game was not easy. The Uzbekistan national team managed to equalize and put up serious resistance until the final whistle.

After the match, Ronald Koeman commented on the strikers' desire to score. He stated that every forward enters the pitch with the aim of scoring, and the team must continue to create opportunities.

"I think strikers always want to score. We hope to continue creating chances. Creating one chance is good, but scoring two goals is, of course, even more important. Otherwise, you cannot win many matches," said Koeman.

The coach also emphasized that he was not overly disappointed after this match. In his opinion, the emotions after the previous game against Algeria were much heavier. This was because the Netherlands created many good chances in the first half of that match but failed to convert them and ultimately lost.

"Right now, I am not that disappointed. I was more upset after the game against Algeria. Because we created so many good chances in the first half of that match," he added.

According to Koeman, the Netherlands faced almost no major problems in the match against Uzbekistan until the red card incident. The team controlled the game, but the red card episode changed the scenario of the match.

"This time, we hardly gave anything away until the red card. But the red card incident was a completely incomprehensible situation," said the coach.

Ronald Koeman expressed strong dissatisfaction with this specific episode. In his opinion, showing a red card to a player in a situation where there was no deliberate handball was an incomprehensible decision. The coach ironically noted that if refereeing remains at this level during the World Cup, many controversial situations could be observed throughout the tournament.

"Tell me, how can you give a player a red card in a situation where there was no deliberate handball? If the level of refereeing is like this at the World Cup, we will see many laughable incidents," said Koeman.

These comments became one of the main topics of discussion after the match. Because despite being a friendly, such matches serve as a test for referees, players, and coaches ahead of the World Cup. In a major tournament, every decision can influence the outcome of the entire game.

For the Netherlands, this victory was a positive statistical result. However, Koeman's words suggest that the team is not yet in ideal condition in all aspects. Efficiently utilizing created chances, fully controlling the game, and maintaining composure in difficult situations remain important tasks for the Dutch.

The Uzbekistan national team tested themselves against another strong opponent. Fabio Cannavaro's pupils managed to equalize late in the game and forced the Netherlands to struggle until the final minutes. This experience was beneficial for our national team ahead of the World Cup.

Of course, the match ended with a 2-1 victory for the Netherlands. But in such games, not only the score matters, but also the action on the pitch, team discipline, and how one responds to a strong opponent. Uzbekistan fought until the end and did not give the opponent an easy victory.

Despite the victory, Koeman did not bypass the issue of refereeing. His words indicate that discussions around refereeing decisions could heat up further ahead of the World Cup. If such episodes increase in a major tournament, nervousness among coaches and players will certainly rise.

For reference, the Netherlands defeated Uzbekistan 2-1, concluding their final preparatory match before the World Cup. Now the "Flying Dutchmen" move to the final stage of preparation for the main tournament, while Uzbekistan will draw important conclusions from this game ahead of their historic World Cup debut.

Ronald KoemanNetherlandsUzbekistanNew YorkAlgeria
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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