Maniche: Cristiano Ronaldo Must Be in the Starting Lineup for the 2026 World Cup

·6·Sport
Maniche: Cristiano Ronaldo Must Be in the Starting Lineup for the 2026 World Cup

Former Portugal midfielder Maniche emphasized that his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo remains irreplaceable for the national team. In his opinion, despite turning 41, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner should be at the center of Portugal's attack at the 2026 World Cup. According to Goal.com reports .

Maniche stated that there is currently no better striker in the Portugal squad than Ronaldo. Although there are various debates about the player's age and mobility, the Al-Nassr star's goal-scoring instinct and professionalism set him apart. According to Maniche, this decision should be based purely on results, not just reputation.

The former Chelsea and Atlético Madrid midfielder highlighted that while the Portugal national team has many technically strong players, it lacks a clinical finisher like Cristiano Ronaldo. He believes that Ronaldo's presence on the pitch plays a crucial role in distracting opposing defenders and creating space for his teammates.

Maniche also commented on his former coach José Mourinho. Responding to rumors about 'The Special One' potentially returning to Real Madrid, he disagreed with the notion that Mourinho's style is outdated. Maniche noted the strong relationship between Florentino Pérez and Mourinho, stating that the coach is still capable of working under high pressure.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalReal MadridJosé MourinhoWorld Cup
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