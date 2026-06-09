Uzbekistan's Future Opponent DR Congo Misses Chance Against Chile

·4·Sport
Uzbekistan's Future Opponent DR Congo Misses Chance Against Chile

On the eve of the historic World Cup, making its debut with an expanded format, the situation in Uzbekistan national team's group and the preparation processes of our opponents are at the center of attention for football fans in our country. In particular, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo) national team, considered one of the main rivals in our quartet, took to the field against the South American representative, the Chile national team, in the next international friendly match and suffered a defeat.

In a fierce and intense battle on the green pitches across the ocean, the Latin Americans emerged victorious with a 2:1 scoreline. During the match, Osorio (51st minute) and Sepulveda (86th minute) found the back of the net for the Chileans, securing victory for their team, while the Africans' only consolation goal was scored by Kayembe at the very end of the match, in the 88th minute. This friendly clearly demonstrated that the DR Congo team still has serious problems and gaps in their defensive line, which will undoubtedly serve as valuable information for our coaching staff led by Fabio Cannavaro.

It is worth noting that the DR Congo representatives, who will be 'settling scores' with the Uzbekistan national team at the World Cup, will play their first official match at the tournament on June 17 against the European giant, the Portugal national team. After that, they will face the Colombian representatives on June 24. Finally, in the decisive third round of the group stage on June 28, the DR Congo national team will play against our compatriots, the Uzbekistan national team. We wish our compatriots nothing but victory in this intriguing clash!

Friendly match details:

  • National teams: DR Congo – Chile — 1:2

  • Goals scored: Kayembe 88 — Osorio 51, Sepulveda 86.

Always follow the World Cup diary, the latest results of our group opponents, and the fastest exclusive news about the historic journey of the Uzbekistan national team across the ocean with us on the Zamin pages!

UzbekistanDemocratic Republic of the CongoChileFabio CannavaroPortugal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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