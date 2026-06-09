Thierry Henry Issues Warning to Arsenal Over Summer Transfers

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Thierry Henry Issues Warning to Arsenal Over Summer Transfers

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry emphasized that finding the right players to further strengthen the team that won the English Premier League is a difficult task. The "Gunners" justified the fans' trust by winning the title after a 22-year break under Mikel Arteta, proving the success of the long-term project. According to Goal.com reports .

Henry stated that he noticed a change in the team's mentality from the start of the season and was confident in their title chances this time. In his opinion, the squad has developed a fighting spirit and the ability to perform in crucial moments. However, staying at the top can be harder than reaching it.

The former French striker noted that the summer transfer window is a decisive period for the club. According to him, selecting performers who will take the team to a new level without disrupting the internal atmosphere will not be easy. Mistakes are not allowed, especially when all rivals are striving to defeat the champion.

Henry cited teams like Manchester City as examples in transfer policy. He warned that finding footballers who can immediately adapt to the intensity of the English Premier League and quickly influence the team will be a complex test for Mikel Arteta and the club management.

ArsenalThierry HenryPremier LeagueTransfersMikel Arteta
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