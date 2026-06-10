Real Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's Resignation

·5·Sport
Real Madrid Officially Announces Head Coach Alvaro Arbeloa's Resignation

An unexpected and serious change has occurred at the pinnacle of European football, specifically at Real Madrid, a giant of Spanish and world football. The "Royal Club" has officially informed the public that local specialist Alvaro Arbeloa has left his position as head coach. This unexpected managerial resignation has caused a major stir and heated discussions among La Liga fans and insiders.

In connection with the coach's departure, the "Los Blancos" management released a special statement of gratitude dedicated to their former player and mentor:

"Real Madrid Club expresses its deep and sincere gratitude to Alvaro Arbeloa, who has always demonstrated infinite loyalty, high dedication, and professionalism throughout his entire career with our team, from his first steps in the youth academy to the present day. He is a true embodiment of our club's century-old and honorable values. The club's management and its army of millions of fans wish him and his entire family nothing but the best and most beautiful wishes in this new chapter and stage of their lives," states the official press release from the Madrid giant.

It is worth noting that Alvaro Arbeloa had been serving in the highly responsible position of Real Madrid head coach since January 13 of this year. Under his short but intense tenure, the Madrid team played a total of 28 matches in all official tournaments. In 18 of these games, the "Royal Club" secured impressive victories over their rivals, while drawing two matches. Admittedly, the team also suffered 8 painful defeats under Arbeloa. It appears that these losses and lack of stability prompted the club's management to make a firm decision.

Stay with us on Zamin to follow the new head coach of Real Madrid, the latest tactical reforms at the Santiago Bernabéu, the most recent sensational changes in the transfer market, and the hottest exclusive news in world football!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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