A major change in the head coaching system has been officially confirmed at Lisbon's Benfica, one of European football's most famous and tradition-rich clubs. The Eagles have decided to link their near-future victories and strategic plans with the renowned and experienced Portuguese specialist Marco Silva. The Lisbon giants announced to their fans that they have signed a formal two-year contract with the 48-year-old skilled and tactically strong coach. According to the agreement terms, there is an option to extend the contract by another year if the results are positive and satisfactory for both parties.

This coaching appointment has rightly generated significant interest in the European press. Shortly before, Benfica's management made an unexpected statement, deciding to terminate the existing employment contract with famous head coach Jose Mourinho, who was expected to sign with Real Madrid, ahead of schedule. The Portuguese giant officially revealed that it had paid a substantial compensation of 15 million euros to the 'Special One' for waiving the agreement and breaking the contract. Following this controversial financial step, the throne in Lisbon was entrusted to Marco Silva.

It is worth noting that before returning to Portuguese football, Marco Silva was successfully working in the English Premier League, specifically at London's Fulham club. On June 2 of this year, the London club issued an official statement announcing that the experienced specialist had completely left the team after exactly five years of productive and historic activity. Now, he will aim to achieve new successes both in the domestic championship and in the UEFA Champions League matches while managing a powerful team like Benfica in his homeland.

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