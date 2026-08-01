Ahead of the new season, two European giants — English runners-up Manchester Cityand Italian champions Inter face each other as part of their Asia tour. This clash in Hong Kong is of special importance for Uzbek football fans: our national team defender Abduqodir Husanov started in the Citizens' starting lineup.

The match kicked off today, August 1, at 16:30 Tashkent time.

1. Husanov in the Starting XI: Manchester City and Inter Lineups

In this friendly match, where tactical trials are being conducted, the coaching staff fielded strong and exciting lineups. Alongside Joško Gvardiol and Rico Lewis, Abduqodir Husanov secured a spot in City's defensive line from the first minutes.

Starting lineups:

Manchester City: Gianluigi Donnarumma (GK), Rico Lewis, Abduqodir Husanov , Joško Gvardiol, Stephen Mfuni, Mateo Kovacic, Tijjani Reijnders, Antoine Semenyo, Phil Foden, Savinho, Divine Mubama.

Inter: Josep Martínez (GK), Benjamin Pavard, Yann-Aurel Bisseck, Carlos Augusto, Andy Diouf, Nicolò Barella, Aleksa Stanković, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Federico Dimarco, Francesco Pio Esposito, Iddrissu.

Abduqodir's inclusion in the starting lineup against European giants demonstrates his role in the team and the high trust placed in him by the coaching staff.

2. Uzbek Defender Featured in Man City's New Away Kit Launch

Ahead of the match, Manchester City and Puma officially revealed the new away kit for the 2026/2027 season.

One of the main faces chosen by the club for this exclusive kit presentation was none other than Abduqodir Husanov . Featuring dark and gold trims and the symbol of the Manchester worker bee, the new kit and modern design looked even more striking on Husanov's athletic and handsome figure.

3. Hong Kong Buzz: Husanov Surrounded by Fans

Manchester City's visit to Hong Kong as part of their Asia tour turned into a true celebration for local fans. A huge crowd gathered around Abduqodir Husanov during the club's signing and meet-and-greet sessions.

Local and Asian football fans stood in long lines to get autographs and take photos with the Uzbek player. Husanov was warm to all fans, distributing autographs and participating in photo sessions. These scenes clearly show the growing global popularity and recognition of Uzbek footballers.

4. Review of Last Season: Stats of the Two Giants

This clash is not just a friendly, but a battle between two of Europe's most consistent clubs.

Manchester City: Finished the English Premier League (EPL) last season in 2nd place with 78 points, becoming runners-up.

Inter: Had a phenomenal season in Italian Serie A, claiming the title early with 87 points.

Conclusion

Abduqodir Husanov cementing a solid spot in a world giant like Manchester City, becoming a main face in the kit launch, and winning the hearts of millions of fans across Asia is a huge pride for all Uzbek football. The match against Inter will be another important test and experience ground for Husanov ahead of the new season.