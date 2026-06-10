Real Madrid prepares to part ways with several star players

·1·Sport
Real Madrid prepares to part ways with several star players

Real Madrid, the undisputed king of the European transfer market, is working hard this summer not only to attract new shining stars but also to seriously clear out the squad and part ways with some experienced players. According to exclusive insights from one of Spain's most influential sports journalists, José Félix Díaz, several high-caliber and well-known players are expected to leave the 'Royal Club' during the off-season. While the Madrid management or insider sources have not yet disclosed the names of the players set to leave, this indicates that a major clear-out will soon begin at the Santiago Bernabéu.

At the same time, the Madrid side's moves in the new signings market have not stopped. Real Madrid is expected to strengthen its defensive line soon by adding Liverpool's French defender Ibrahima Konaté and Inter's fast and aggressive Dutch wing-back Denzel Dumfries. However, the 'Los Blancos' transfer ambitions this summer are not limited to these two defenders. It has been revealed that on Tuesday, the Madrid club made one of the most sensational moves in its history, offering a record fee of 150 million euros for their arch-rivals Atlético Madrid's Argentine world champion, striker Julián Álvarez. However, the 'Colchoneros' management, unwilling to give their leader to a transfer rival, announced that they had officially rejected this extraordinary offer.

The main reason for such major changes and serious squad reforms in Madrid is also known. In the coming days, the Real Madrid management is expected to make an official statement regarding the appointment of the world football legend and renowned Portuguese specialist José Mourinho as the team's new head coach. It is the arrival of 'The Special One' to the Madrid throne that is paving the way for major rotations in the squad and the start of a new star-studded project. It is clear that a very interesting and exciting season awaits the Madrid fans.

Follow José Mourinho's new plans at Real Madrid, the potential transfers of Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries to Madrid, and the hottest exclusive La Liga news with us on the Zamin pages!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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