Two Saudi giants offer 80 million euros for Raphinha

As the competition between major clubs in the European transfer market reaches a fever pitch, wealthy Saudi Arabian teams have launched a major offensive toward Catalonia. According to exclusive information from renowned Spanish sports journalist Ferran Martínez, two of the most powerful teams in the Saudi Pro League are showing serious interest in Barcelona's star winger, the talented Brazilian Raphinha.

According to insider sources, both Cristiano Ronaldo's current club, the reigning champions Al-Nassr, and last year's champions Al-Hilal are aiming to sign the Brazilian magician who has become a leader for the Blaugrana. These two Middle Eastern giants, with virtually unlimited financial resources, are reportedly ready to pay a massive 80 million euros to the Catalan club's treasury for the Brazil international. This offer is naturally very attractive to the Barcelona board, which is currently navigating financial difficulties.

Reports also indicate that the Saudi clubs have prepared a lucrative contract to entice not just Barcelona, but the player himself. Raphinha's proposed annual salary in Saudi Arabia is expected to be four times higher than what he currently earns in Spain. Such an astronomical financial offer would undoubtedly make any top-tier player think twice.

It is worth noting that the talented Brazilian winger's current contract with the Catalan giants runs until the summer of 2028. It is not yet clear how Barcelona's management will respond to these offers, but the probability of another major transfer "bomb" exploding in the coming days is considered very high. Catalan fans are waiting with great excitement to see what the future holds for their beloved player.

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