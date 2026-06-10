Borussia Dortmund continues the race for Kennet Eichhorn

German club Borussia Dortmund has not withdrawn from the race for Hertha's talented young player Kennet Eichhorn. Earlier, media reports suggested the transfer race was only between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but Ruhr Nachrichten confirmed that the "Black and Yellows" are still closely monitoring the situation. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to reports, the release clause in the 16-year-old talent's contract is only valid until June 15. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund is expected to try to complete the transfer before this deadline. At this stage, a move abroad is not being considered for the player.

Head coach Niko Kovac is one of the main supporters of the Kennet Eichhorn transfer. The club's management also highly values the potential of the 16-year-old player. They believe that Eichhorn can help the team in high-level matches immediately, without waiting for a long-term development process.

Meanwhile, the German national team is preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Curaçao. Following the World Cup in Qatar and the European Championship on home soil, the German squad has undergone significant renewal and the team's profile has changed.