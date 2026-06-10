Borussia Dortmund continues the race for Kennet Eichhorn

·1·Sport
Borussia Dortmund continues the race for Kennet Eichhorn

German club Borussia Dortmund has not withdrawn from the race for Hertha's talented young player Kennet Eichhorn. Earlier, media reports suggested the transfer race was only between RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen, but Ruhr Nachrichten confirmed that the "Black and Yellows" are still closely monitoring the situation. This is reported by Goal.com reports.

According to reports, the release clause in the 16-year-old talent's contract is only valid until June 15. Therefore, Borussia Dortmund is expected to try to complete the transfer before this deadline. At this stage, a move abroad is not being considered for the player.

Head coach Niko Kovac is one of the main supporters of the Kennet Eichhorn transfer. The club's management also highly values the potential of the 16-year-old player. They believe that Eichhorn can help the team in high-level matches immediately, without waiting for a long-term development process.

Meanwhile, the German national team is preparing for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Curaçao. Following the World Cup in Qatar and the European Championship on home soil, the German squad has undergone significant renewal and the team's profile has changed.

Borussia DortmundTransferBundesligaKennet EichhornFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Two Saudi giants offer 80 million euros for RaphinhaTwo Saudi giants offer 80 million euros for RaphinhaToday, 04:07Real Madrid prepares to part ways with several star playersReal Madrid prepares to part ways with several star playersToday, 03:51Negotiations begin for the transfer of three Portuguese stars to Real MadridNegotiations begin for the transfer of three Portuguese stars to Real MadridToday, 03:42Uzbekistan National Team Arrives at Main Base for World CupUzbekistan National Team Arrives at Main Base for World CupToday, 02:06Fabio Cannavaro: “We Are Ready, Looking Only Forward”Fabio Cannavaro: “We Are Ready, Looking Only Forward”Today, 01:29Villarreal Wants to Sign Roma Striker Artem DovbykVillarreal Wants to Sign Roma Striker Artem DovbykToday, 00:20
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team