Bad news regarding Masharipov ahead of the World Cup

Uzbekistan national team player Jaloliddin Masharipov has been removed from the World Cup squad due to injury, as reported by UzA.

It is noted that Ruslanbek Jiyanov has taken his place and has been included in the final 26-man roster. There are also reports circulating that Masharipov may end his international career.

For context, Jaloliddin Masharipov had been unable to play for Iranian club Esteghlal and the Uzbekistan national team for a long time due to his injury.

The player was substituted into the match against Sepahan in the Iran Pro League on January 1, 2026, in the 73rd minute, but was substituted off again in the 90th minute. It was later revealed that his knee injury had flared up, and he underwent surgery on January 31.

The 33-year-old midfielder had been included in the final World Cup squad by head coach Fabio Cannavaro. Despite participating in additional rehabilitation training recently, he has lost the opportunity to compete in the World Cup.