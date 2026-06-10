Will Cristiano Ronaldo play his final match in Portugal?

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Will Cristiano Ronaldo play his final match in Portugal?

Portugal national team head coach Roberto Martinez has addressed rumors that the friendly against Nigeria could be the legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's final match on home soil. The 41-year-old Al-Nassr star is on the verge of making history by participating in his sixth World Cup, yet he remains focused on team success. This is reported by Goal.com .

At the pre-match press conference in Leiria, Martinez praised the professionalism of the former Real Madrid star. The coach emphasized that the captain is not concerned about the future and is dedicating all his energy to helping the national team. "Our captain is an example in everything. He works 24 hours a day to help the team," the Spanish tactician said.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Cristiano Ronaldo, continues to break biological boundaries. Martinez believes the striker's exceptional physical condition is a result of his mental strength and "hunger" for football. Although he has won almost every trophy in his career, the World Cup remains his primary goal.

Ronaldo, the absolute record holder for international appearances (227) and goals (143), will lead the team in the tournament held in the USA, Mexico, and Canada. The match against Nigeria serves as a final squad assessment for Portugal before the tournament. Martinez plans to give all players an opportunity in this game and prepare the team for the opening match against DR Congo on June 17.

Cristiano RonaldoPortugalRoberto MartinezWorld CupReal Madrid
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