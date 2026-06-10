Norway national team to bring 300 kilograms of fish to the World Cup

With only a few days left until the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, tournament participants are paying close attention not only to tactics on the pitch but also to every minor detail behind the scenes. In this regard, the Norway national team has captured the attention of the global sports community with its extraordinary and unique preparation plan.

According to an interesting report by the prestigious Scandinavian VG publication, the Norwegians will bring 300 kilograms of the finest, freshly caught seafood and their country's most renowned chefs via special flights to the host country to maintain their athletes' nutrition at a high level during the upcoming World Cup.

The main goal of this initiative, launched by the team's medical staff and management, is to ensure that players have continuous access to the healthy, high-quality food they are accustomed to back home during a long tournament characterized by high mental and physical pressure. Given that seafood is an integral part of daily life for Scandinavians, this decision seems entirely logical.

According to modern sports nutritionists and highly qualified experts, maintaining the athletes' usual diet and menu during the competition is a crucial factor. This will help Erling Haaland and his teammates avoid wasting time in a foreign climate, allowing them to focus solely on the matches on the pitch and aiding in rapid recovery and increased performance during high physical loads.

It is worth noting that the long-awaited Norway national team has been drawn into Group I of the 2026 World Cup. The fierce team led by Erling Haaland will fight for a spot in the playoffs against football giants France, the strongest and most physical representative of Africa, Senegal, and the resilient Iraq national team. We shall see how much this special diet helps Norway advance from the group.

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