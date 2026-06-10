Paul Merson shares surprising theory about the potential sale of Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard

Arsenal legend Paul Merson has put forward a sensational theory that Mikel Arteta might sell team captain Martin Odegaard in the summer transfer window. Although the Norwegian playmaker led the Gunners to their first Premier League title challenge in two decades last season, his recent form and susceptibility to injuries have cast doubt on his future in North London. This is reported by Goal.com .

Merson believes that tactical requirements for next season may change, impacting Martin Odegaard's place in the squad. "It might sound crazy for me to say this, but it is not impossible that the club's management is considering selling him. For a player in his position, you need fast forwards in the attacking line. In the current tactic, there is a lack of pace," said Merson.

Former player Steve Nicol agreed with these sentiments, noting that the transfer of players like Eberechi Eze could close the doors for Martin Odegaard. Additionally, Frank Leboeuf stated that the Norwegian's game is not as effective as it used to be, as he is limited to horizontal passes, and it is time to make room for players with a vertical style of play.

These reports are linked to Mikel Arteta's intention to carry out drastic squad reforms following the Champions League final defeat to PSG. According to reports, the club is ready to consider lucrative offers not only for Martin Odegaard but also for key players such as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard, and Ben White.

Arteta has hinted that he needs to be "smart and ambitious" to further strengthen the team and avoid stagnation. This indicates that major changes are coming to the Arsenal squad and we may see a completely different team next season.