Chelsea stars make surprise appearance in bizarre short film directed by Madonna

Chelsea forwards Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have stunned football fans by making an unexpected appearance in a new short film directed by pop legend Madonna. After missing out on the World Cup following the end of the season, the two stars appeared in the singer's 14-minute project titled "Confessions II," specifically in a public restroom scene. This is reported by Goal.com .

The project is presented as a sequel to Madonna's iconic 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor." The Chelsea players appeared alongside high-profile actors: the project also features British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, supermodel Kate Moss, and American singer Sabrina Carpenter. The footballers' involvement in this bizarre scene sparked major discussions on social media.

It is known that while 10 Chelsea players headed to the World Cup, Palmer and Pedro were left out of the tournament. England manager Thomas Tuchel did not include Palmer in the squad, while Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not select Pedro. This allowed the players to try their hand at the entertainment industry during their time off.

Joao Pedro had a productive season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions after transferring from Brighton. For Cole Palmer, the season was somewhat disappointing; due to injuries, he was limited to 11 goals in 34 matches. Chelsea finished the Premier League in 10th place, missing out on European competition.

Madonna is no stranger to London clubs. In February, she was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with her daughters, who play in the Tottenham academy. She also attended the match at Stamford Bridge in October, where she watched Chelsea's victory over Liverpool.