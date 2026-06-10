Chelsea stars make surprise appearance in bizarre short film directed by Madonna

·1·Sport
Chelsea stars make surprise appearance in bizarre short film directed by Madonna

Chelsea forwards Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro have stunned football fans by making an unexpected appearance in a new short film directed by pop legend Madonna. After missing out on the World Cup following the end of the season, the two stars appeared in the singer's 14-minute project titled "Confessions II," specifically in a public restroom scene. This is reported by Goal.com .

The project is presented as a sequel to Madonna's iconic 2005 album "Confessions on a Dance Floor." The Chelsea players appeared alongside high-profile actors: the project also features British actor Benedict Cumberbatch, supermodel Kate Moss, and American singer Sabrina Carpenter. The footballers' involvement in this bizarre scene sparked major discussions on social media.

It is known that while 10 Chelsea players headed to the World Cup, Palmer and Pedro were left out of the tournament. England manager Thomas Tuchel did not include Palmer in the squad, while Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti did not select Pedro. This allowed the players to try their hand at the entertainment industry during their time off.

Joao Pedro had a productive season, scoring 20 goals in all competitions after transferring from Brighton. For Cole Palmer, the season was somewhat disappointing; due to injuries, he was limited to 11 goals in 34 matches. Chelsea finished the Premier League in 10th place, missing out on European competition.

Madonna is no stranger to London clubs. In February, she was spotted at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium with her daughters, who play in the Tottenham academy. She also attended the match at Stamford Bridge in October, where she watched Chelsea's victory over Liverpool.

ChelseaCole PalmerJoao PedroMadonnaFootball
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Nodirbek Razzokov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Bayer Leverkusen seals Kennet Eichhorn transferBayer Leverkusen seals Kennet Eichhorn transferToday, 14:11Arsene Wenger defends Kylian Mbappe: He is a victim at Real MadridArsene Wenger defends Kylian Mbappe: He is a victim at Real MadridToday, 13:592026 World Cup Managers' Salaries Revealed: Cannavaro in the Top Five!2026 World Cup Managers' Salaries Revealed: Cannavaro in the Top Five!Today, 13:36Will Vitinha and Joao Neves join Real Madrid? Jorge Mendes respondsWill Vitinha and Joao Neves join Real Madrid? Jorge Mendes respondsToday, 13:34Chelsea legend urges club to sign Marcus RashfordChelsea legend urges club to sign Marcus RashfordToday, 13:10Major clear-out at Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and 10 others leave the clubMajor clear-out at Tottenham: Yves Bissouma and 10 others leave the clubToday, 12:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Ranking of the most valuable football players in Central Asia announced
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Spanish outlet includes Husanov in list of players missing the World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Famous psychic predicts the winner of the upcoming World Cup
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
Manchester City writes about Husanov's match against Canada
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
The meeting between Sindarov and Kasparov became a symbol of generations
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
Uzbek children become world champions in Warsaw
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
A new anthem, a new spirit for Uzbekistan (video)
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team
Central Asia Unites for the Uzbekistan National Team