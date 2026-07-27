Neymar Denies Reports of Dressing Room Dispute at Santos

Brazilian football star Neymar has strongly reacted to sensational reports that surfaced following his former club Santos' dramatic match against Chapecoense. The experienced forward, who scored two goals to rescue his team from defeat, slammed claims that he insulted young teammates during the halftime break, according to Goal.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, in the match where Santos drew 2:2 at home against Chapecoense, Neymar showcased his leadership qualities on the pitch and managed to score twice. However, after the game, reports circulated in the press and on social media suggesting that tensions had arisen within the team's internal environment. It was claimed that the forward had severely insulted young players Gabriel Bontempo and Joao Ananias in the dressing room.

Neymar's reaction on social media

To put an end to these baseless rumors, the Brazilian footballer immediately addressed the matter via his Instagram page. He called the disseminated information "completely false" and openly stated that he will not tolerate such deliberately spread slander.

"I saw reports that I shouted at young players or hurt them — this is completely false. I ask those spreading this narrative to stop. Do not lie," the former Barcelona and PSG forward emphasized in his statement.

The responsibility of experienced players

Neymar also explained that the atmosphere in the dressing room is natural for the football level, but emphasized that there was no personal pressure. He stressed that other leading players on the team also expressed their views for the overall result.

"Ask anyone who was in the room. We demanded from the whole team. Lucas Verissimo, Willian Arao, Gabi Barbosa and I — we all spoke. We are competitive and want to win. But no one went after the young players. I won't accept this," the 34-year-old footballer added.

The article notes that demanding from each other and having critical discussions to win are normal occurrences in professional teams. Neymar firmly stated that he will no longer remain silent or endure such malicious internet reports regarding injustices.