Amid reports that Barcelona is searching for a new centre-forward, an unexpected candidate has been mentioned. Former Catalan club player Jofre Mateu considers Colombian Luis Suárez, who had a prolific season at Sporting, to be a suitable option.

We are not talking here about the famous Uruguayan Suárez who made history for Barcelona. The suggested player is the 28-year-old Colombian centre-forward who has stood out with his goalscoring prowess in the Portuguese league.

Why did Mateu suggest Suárez specifically?

Jofre Mateu is a former winger who was developed in the Barcelona academy and also played for the senior team. Now, as a football analyst, he frequently comments on events surrounding the Catalan club.

According to the quote provided in the text, Mateu sees Suárez as a relatively inexpensive option who can deliver quick results in the attack.

“He can have a huge impact on the attacking line alongside Olmo, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal. Luis is capable of scoring more than 35 goals in a single season,” Mateu said.

In the former player's opinion, Barcelona needs a classic centre-forward who awaits the ball inside the penalty area, finds empty spaces between defenders, and converts created chances into goals.

The record of 53 matches draws attention

Luis Suárez adapted very quickly to Portuguese football in his debut season at Sporting.

Open statistics databases show his results for the 2025/26 club season as follows:

Metric Result Matches 53 Goals 38 Assists 8 Total goal contributions 46

Thus, most statistical sources record eight assists rather than the nine goal assists mentioned in the initial text.

Suárez scored 28 goals in the Portuguese league alone and became the top scorer of the season. Sporting also officially confirmed this achievement after his goal in the final match.

This is not the former Barcelona Suárez

Due to the similarity of their names and surnames, many might confuse him with the Uruguayan Luis Suárez.

However, the Sporting striker:

was born in Santa Marta, Colombia;

is 28 years old;

primary position is centre-forward;

previously played for Granada, Marseille, and Almería;

joined Sporting in the summer of 2025.

In his final season at Almería, he also stood out with 31 goals and eight assists. Sporting brought him to Portugal precisely after that.

Therefore, Suárez's prolific form in Portugal is not a one-month fluke. He has demonstrated high goalscoring figures for two consecutive seasons.

Is he really that “cheap”?

Mateu mentioned Suárez as a relatively budget-friendly option. The Transfermarkt portal estimates the player's market value at around 30 million euros.

However, market value is not the exact selling price of a player.

Suárez's contract with Sporting runs until the summer of 2030. His agreement also includes an 80 million euro release clause.

This does not mean Sporting will definitely demand 80 million euros. However, there is no guarantee that the Portuguese club will easily let the striker go for the 30 million euros indicated by Transfermarkt.

Especially after a season where the player scored 38 goals, his real price in negotiations could be significantly higher.

How will Suárez fit into Barcelona's game?

The Colombian player's main strength is his movement inside the penalty box.

He is not just a striker who plays with the ball. Suárez runs behind defenders, keeps centre-backs under pressure, and doesn't need much time to make decisions in front of goal.

Alongside creative players like Pedri, Dani Olmo, and Lamine Yamal, he could get even more goalscoring opportunities. Mateu's idea is based on this: Barcelona can deliver the ball, and Suárez will finish the attack.

His arrival could provide the following opportunities:

Converting Lamine Yamal's passes into goals;

creating clear targets in the penalty area for Pedri and Olmo;

pulling the opponent's centre-backs deep;

posing a threat from aerial balls;

participating in pressing and counter-pressing.

However, 38 goals in the Portuguese league do not guarantee that the same result will be repeated in La Liga. Barcelona also demands combinational play, ball retention, and quick decision-making in tight spaces from a forward, alongside goals.

Is Barcelona actually interested in him?

So far, official negotiations between Barcelona and Sporting regarding Luis Suárez have not been confirmed.

The available information is Mateu's personal recommendation. This does not mean the player has been added to the club's transfer list or that an official offer has been sent.

Spanish media have reported that Barcelona is looking for a new centre-forward following the departure of Robert Lewandowski, and other players are being considered among the main candidates.

Therefore, for now, Suárez is an alternative option brought up for discussion rather than a primary transfer target.

What are the risks in his transfer?

Although Suárez's statistics are strong, several questions remain regarding a potential transfer:

he is 28 years old, and making a significant profit from a future resale could be difficult;

his ability to repeat his Portuguese form in Spain is not guaranteed;

Sporting's financial demands could be much higher than 30 million euros;

the player must adapt to Barcelona's complex positional play;

the club's financial restrictions make any major transfer difficult.

At the same time, buying a ready-made goalscorer can always carry less risk than investing in a young forward who has yet to prove himself fully.

Why does the “new Suárez” idea seem interesting?

For Barcelona fans, the surname Suárez holds a special meaning. The Uruguayan Luis Suárez was one of the strongest centre-forwards in the club's history.

Comparing the Colombian player directly to him is not fair. Their style, experience, and football paths are different.

Yet the new Suárez also possesses one crucial quality — he knows how to score goals.

For now, Jofre Mateu's suggestion remains an intriguing idea in the transfer market. If Barcelona is indeed looking for a prolific and relatively affordable centre-forward, the name of the Colombian at Sporting might now reach the desks of the club's decision-makers.

The main question is another: will Sporting agree to sell their 38-goal striker at a “relatively cheap” price?