Eduardo Camavinga's future in Madrid has unexpectedly been called into question. Spanish media reports suggest that José Mourinho has informed the French midfielder that securing a regular spot in the starting XI next season will be very difficult.

Real Madrid could consider selling the player if a suitable offer arrives. However, Camavinga's plan is different: he does not want to leave Madrid, but rather win the new coach's trust.

What Did Mourinho Say to Camavinga?

According to insider Sergio Valentín, Mourinho had a private conversation with Camavinga regarding his future at the club.

Reports claim that the Portuguese specialist bluntly told the Frenchman that breaking into the starting lineup will not be easy. It is also noted that Camavinga is not among the key players in Mourinho's initial plans.

However, the content of this conversation has not been officially confirmed by Real Madrid, Mourinho, or Camavinga. Therefore, this information should not be taken as the club's final decision, but rather as unverified insider news.

Real Madrid Ready to Listen to Offers

The Madrid club has not decided to sell Camavinga at any cost. But a number of sources write that Real is ready to negotiate if a worthy offer comes in.

According to the English press, the club could consider offers around 50–60 million euros for the player. «Manchester United» was also mentioned as one of the clubs monitoring the midfielder's situation.

There is an important distinction here: being ready to listen to offers does not mean selling the player outright. Real Madrid will need the buyer's financial offer alongside Camavinga's consent.

Camavinga Does Not Want to Leave

The 23-year-old player's stance is currently firm — he plans to stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place in the starting lineup.

Camavinga is trying to prove himself in pre-season preparations and does not consider moving to another club a priority. Although Real might consider a good offer, it was reported that the player himself is not thinking about leaving Madrid.

His current contract with the club runs until the summer of 2029. Therefore, Real Madrid is not forced to sell the player urgently, and Camavinga holds a strong position in negotiations regarding his future.

Camavinga's task is now simple: to answer transfer rumors not with words, but with his performance on the pitch.

Why Might Mourinho Not Fully Trust Him?

There is no doubt about Camavinga's talent. He has the ability to win back the ball, escape pressure, cover vast areas, and operate in multiple positions.

However, questions regarding consistency in his game still remain. In some matches, he brings immense energy to the team, while in others he faces problems due to positional selection, losing possession, and hasty decisions.

Mourinho typically demands from central midfielders:

tactical discipline;

precise positioning in defense;

minimizing ball losses;

consistency in duels;

strict compliance with the coach's instructions.

From this perspective, Camavinga's natural mobility can be both an advantage and a risk. He covers a large area, but sometimes vacates his position.

Competition Has Intensified

Competition for places in Real Madrid's midfield was already high. Federico Valverde and Jude Bellingham are considered core players of the team.

Furthermore, the Madrid side also added Bernardo Silva to the squad. This gave Mourinho another experienced option from a technical and tactical standpoint.

The main problem for Camavinga is not just the number of rivals. He must also prove to the coach in which position he brings the most benefit:

defensive midfielder;

central midfielder;

left-winger;

left-back when necessary.

Versatility used to be Camavinga's biggest asset. But the lack of a permanent position might also be hindering the player's development.

Is the Statistics Correctly Presented in the Initial Text?

Camavinga actually played in 29 matches during the 2025/26 La Liga season. He started 16 of those and came on as a substitute 13 times.

The French midfielder in the championship:

Metric Result Appearances 29 Starts 16 Goals 1 Assists 0 Minutes played 1526 min Ball recoveries 119 times

In all competitions, Camavinga played 43 matches, recording two goals and one assist.

Some statistical databases show that he received two yellow cards in La Liga.

Camavinga's Role at Real Madrid Is Not Simple

Camavinga joined the Madrid club in 2021 and quickly won a series of major trophies.

By April 2026, he had played 218 matches for Real and won 11 trophies. During this period, the player won the Champions League twice and the Spanish league title twice with the team.

Therefore, his potential sale will not be the departure of a mere bench player. We are talking about a 23-year-old player who has accumulated vast experience and can play in multiple positions.

However, past trophies do not guarantee a future starting spot at Real Madrid. Especially when a new coach arrives, all players have to prove their place all over again.

Is Selling Logical for the Club?

Selling Camavinga could bring Real Madrid significant funds for new transfers. The player is young, his contract is long-term, and there is interest in him on the European market.

However, there is also a risky side to the sale. Camavinga may not have reached his peak yet. If he secures a stable position and trust at another club, he retains the potential to become one of the strongest midfielders in the world.

Therefore, the question facing Real Madrid is not just «how much will they offer?»

The main question is — is Mourinho ready to unlock Camavinga's potential, or will the club sell him before his best years begin?

A Decisive Period Has Begun

For now, there is no official agreement regarding Camavinga's transfer. The player is training with the team, his contract runs until 2029, and his primary desire is to stay at Real Madrid.

However, reports about Mourinho's low initial trust have made the situation serious. Now, pre-season matches, the coach's tactical choices, and potential transfer offers could determine Camavinga's fate.

The French player once called staying at Real Madrid a dream. Now he must convince the new coach to preserve that dream.