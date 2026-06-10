Joshua Kimmich admits he was close to leaving Bayern

Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich has spoken openly about how close he came to leaving the club during a period of uncertainty. In the documentary "Captain Kimmich" filmed by ZDF, the German international revealed that after club management indicated they were willing to sell him, he seriously considered an attractive offer from PSG. This is reported by Goal.com .

With one year left on his contract, Kimmich's future was in doubt due to disagreements with the Bayern supervisory board. Sporting director Max Eberl told the player: "If you want to leave, we are ready to sell you; the opportunity is there." These words changed the player's attitude toward the club after many years of service.

Taking advantage of the situation, the Paris Saint-Germain leadership, specifically Luis Enrique and Luis Campos, did everything possible to bring the player into their project. Luis Campos even visited Kimmich's home personally to hold negotiations. According to the player, the Parisians had prepared everything for his family and four children, including schools and housing.

Kimmich described the financial terms offered by PSG as "insanely high." "The financial side was very, very crazy. But I didn't want that to be the main deciding factor," the 31-year-old midfielder emphasized. At that time, he estimated his chances of staying in Munich at only 5 percent.

Nevertheless, new negotiations with Max Eberl and Christoph Freund ultimately ended positively. In March 2025, Joshua Kimmich decided to extend his current contract with Bayern until 2029, choosing to remain with the German record champions.