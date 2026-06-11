Messi makes statement about his injury after match against Iceland

·3·Sport
Messi makes statement about his injury after match against Iceland

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which officially kicks off today on the pitches of the USA, Canada, and Mexico, news surrounding the reigning champions, the Argentina national team, has become the main topic in the sports world. In particular, the physical condition of millions of fans' favorite player, legendary forward Lionel Messi, and the injury that recently troubled him, had caused great concern. However, after the final warm-up match before the tournament, the 'Albiceleste' captain put all doubts to rest and issued a reassuring statement regarding his condition.

After a heated friendly match against the Iceland national team as part of the final preparation stage for the World Cup, the experienced and skilled forward appeared before journalists and happily noted that he felt very light on the pitch and had managed to completely overcome the mental barriers and anxieties related to his health.

“I won't hide how great I felt when I stepped onto the pitch. For me, it was crucial to be mentally free from that discomfort and fear of re-injury that appears after an injury. It was precisely to overcome this mental pressure that I really wanted to play in the match against Iceland.”

“Now I want to stop thinking about injuries entirely and focus all my attention on the games. There is about a week left until the long-awaited historic World Cup begins, and fortunately, I feel very healthy right now,” Messi shared his joy in a conversation with local and foreign media representatives.

For the record, it should be noted that the Argentina national team left their opponents with no chance in this match against Iceland, securing a big and confident 3-0 victory. Most joyfully, Lionel Messi, who returned to the squad after a long break, managed to score a wonderful goal in this beautiful match, demonstrating that he is in top form.

Looking at the tournament calendar, serious tests await the reigning champions. The Argentines will play their first responsible match of the World Cup group stage on June 17 against the African team capable of delivering intense and unexpected surprises — the Algeria national team. The clash between the two continental representatives is sure to turn into a real battle.

Follow Lionel Messi's new World Cup records, Argentina's journey to defend their title, and the most exclusive, hot, and sensational news of the World Cup with us on the Zamin page!

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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