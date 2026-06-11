Lewis jokingly recalls his time behind bars ahead of open-air fight

·21·Sport
Lewis jokingly recalls his time behind bars ahead of open-air fight

Derrick Lewis, the legendary American heavyweight known for his hilarious antics and devastating knockouts in the world of Mixed Martial Arts (MMA), is back in the spotlight. As the sports world eagerly anticipates the main card featuring Ilia Topuria, Justin Gaethje, and Alex Pereira at the 'UFC Freedom 250' super-event, 'The Black Beast' has once again delighted fans with his latest appearance. During the official press conference ahead of his unique upcoming open-air bout, the veteran fighter answered journalists' questions with his signature blend of sarcasm and humor.

During the meeting with the press, Derrick Lewis sarcastically noted that he already has 'extensive experience' fighting outdoors and in stadiums, recalling an unpleasant but funny memory from his past:

“To be honest, the last time I fought on the street, i.e., under the open sky, it didn't end well — I ended up behind bars for three and a half years (laughs). So, I can say I have enough 'experience' in settling scores with opponents in the open air.”

“Besides, I live in Texas now. The climate there is unique — mosquitoes fly around all day, and various insects attack non-stop. In short, they bother me all day and give me no peace. However, I have already gotten used to and adapted to such uncomfortable conditions, the heat, and insect attacks. The open-air octagon doesn't scare me at all,” the famous heavyweight joked, drawing laughter from the crowd.

It is worth noting that the 41-year-old Derrick Lewis, who has broken many records throughout his career (29 wins, 13 losses, 1 draw, and 1 no-contest), will step into the octagon on June 15th. At 'UFC Freedom 250', he will face his young and dangerous compatriot Josh Hockett (9-0), who remains undefeated. This heavyweight clash, where experience meets youthful intensity, will undoubtedly be one of the highlights of the tournament.

Follow the details of Derrick Lewis's new open-air knockout, the best moments of 'UFC Freedom 250', and the hottest, exclusive, and sensational articles about the world of MMA with us on the Zamin pages!

Derrick LewisUFCTexasIlia TopuriaJustin Gaethje
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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